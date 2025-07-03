Scientists are the latest 'refugees'

Brain drain to brain gain

American flag with microscope
American scientists are moving abroad to pursue research
(Image credit: Evgeny Gromov / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The U.S. is creating scientific refugees as research opportunities become precarious. Instead of worrying about their U.S. jobs, scientists are turning to international institutions to make a new life without fear of the Trump administration.

Background

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸