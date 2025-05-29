Is the world losing scientific innovation?

New research seems to be less exciting

Illustration of nine people doing science experiments in lab
Lack of science funding can lead to fewer important discoveries
New studies and patents are "increasingly less likely to break with the past in ways that push science and technology in new directions," according to a 2023 paper that found there was a new lack of disruptive scientific discoveries. "This pattern holds universally across fields and is robust," said the paper published in Nature. And this lack of innovative science could lead to a lack of economic growth. But despite the findings, not all scientists have necessarily agreed, arguing that science changes over time and so does what counts as "disruptive."

What did commentators say?

