Do we need more right-wing scientists?

Academics have a 'responsibility' to demonstrate why research matters to people who are not politically left-leaning, says Wellcome boss

RFK and Donald Trump
Robert F Kennedy Jr has threatened to ban government scientists from publishing in the world’s leading medical journals
"We do have to be a little bit honest and say that, to many, it seems like left-leaning atheists have a monopoly on science," said Ella Al-Shamahi, presenter of the BBC's new series Human, in The Sunday Times. Al-Shamahi describes her politics as "definitely left-wing" but believes including more religious and right-wing biases in science will lead to better outcomes.

Her words are a "rare admission of a well-known development" said The Spectator. "They confirm what many have come to recognise: science as presented to the public has taken a decidedly left-wing turn in recent years, and in many cases has been contaminated by hyper-liberal ideology."

