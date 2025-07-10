Scientists and Peter Jackson attempt to bring back an extinct bird — kind of

Colossal Biosciences was the company behind the 'resurrected' dire wolves

Illustration depicting filmmaker Peter Jackson standing next to an extinct New Zealand bird
The company is working to resurrect the giant moa — or at least to create a bird that closely resembles one
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Colossal Biosciences is working on bringing back a long-dormant animal, and it has found a partner to help. The genetics company is teaming up with director Peter Jackson to resurrect an animal resembling the giant moa, an extinct species native to New Zealand that died out about 600 years ago. Colossal is the same company that made waves in April for resurrecting wolves with the genetic properties of the extinct dire wolf. As with that case, however, there is more to this "de-extinction" than meets the eye.

'Working diligently'

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

