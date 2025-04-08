Scientists genetically revive extinct 'dire wolves'

A 'de-extinction' company has engineered the species made popular by HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

Genetically engineered dire wolves Romulus and Remus
(Image credit: Colossal Biosciences)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Colossal Biosciences, the "de-extinction" company that gained prominence seeking to revive the woolly mammoth, said Monday it had genetically engineered three dire wolves — or at least wolf pups with many traits of the extinct species. Dire wolves, popularized in "Game of Thrones" and other fantasy media, ran wild in North America until they went extinct about 13,000 years ago.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

