Bad news, alpha males. You likely don't actually exist.

Most primate communities are egalitarian

Photo collage of a female ape character from the film &#039;Escape from the Planet of the Apes&#039; in a fancy blouse, drinking champagne and gesticulating
Most primates have communities in which both the males and females are dominant
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
The concept of the alpha male isn't standing up to reality. A large majority of primate communities have shared dominance, meaning either sex can come out on top. And though the idea of male dominance has been disseminated across society, humans share many traits with non-male-dominated species.

Not all males

