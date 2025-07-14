Bad news, alpha males. You likely don't actually exist.
Most primate communities are egalitarian
The concept of the alpha male isn't standing up to reality. A large majority of primate communities have shared dominance, meaning either sex can come out on top. And though the idea of male dominance has been disseminated across society, humans share many traits with non-male-dominated species.
Not all males
Primate societies in which males "win nearly all aggressive encounters against females are actually rare," according to a study published in the journal PNAS. The study found that in 70% of the studied populations, there were moderate sex biases, signifying both males and females could hold dominance. There was, in addition, male dominance in 17% of primate societies and female dominance in 13%. Male dominance is "not a baseline, as was implicitly thought for a long time in primatology," Élise Huchard, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Montpellier and coauthor of the study, said to The Washington Post.
In instances where males or females dominate, it's circumstantial. Female dominance is mainly observed in species where females are "monogamous or similar in size to males" and where "females control reproduction" and decide "when and with whom to mate," said El País. Male dominance occurs where males are "larger, groups are terrestrial and many females mate with multiple males."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Only 30% of the studied populations show a specific sex holding dominance. "Strict male dominance" is "really a minority of systems," Huchard said to the BBC. "We didn't expect it to be a majority because we already knew the literature quite well," but "under 20%" is "probably smaller than what we would have expected."
Social systems
The concept of the "alpha male" originated from a book about wolf ecology from 1970. The author of the book later said the text made inaccurate claims. Even though the idea was disproved, the alpha male concept began being applied to other animal species and also to humans.
"The belief that males are inherently dominant is likely because researchers "often projected their own biases and expectations onto animal behavior," said El País. "It's difficult, even for scientists, to free themselves from their subjectivity, as we are also influenced by the society in which we live," said Huchard.
The concept of men dominating women has pervaded culture and politics, and many describe themselves as alpha males. Still, there's "scant evidence to support the theory that sex-based inequities in humans originated from our primate relatives," said the Post. Rather, "humans share traits such as monogamy with groups of primates that don't exhibit clear male dominance." The dynamics seen in most of the primate communities "corroborate quite well with what we know about male-female relationships among hunter-gatherers, which were more egalitarian than in the agricultural societies that emerged later," Huchard said to AFP.
"When we think about power in animals as more than just who is biggest or baddest, when we recognize economic forms of power, such as the leverage that females derive from controlling reproduction, we find a wonderfully complex landscape of power," Rebecca Lewis, a biological anthropologist at the University of Texas at Austin, said to the Post. The research is an "important step forward in our understanding of which selective pressures lead to inequality between the sexes."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Scientists and Peter Jackson attempt to bring back an extinct bird — kind of
In the Spotlight Colossal Biosciences was the company behind the 'resurrected' dire wolves
-
Retro tomatoes: a species of the plant is evolving backward
Under the radar Environmental factors may play a role
-
Scientists are the latest 'refugees'
In the spotlight Brain drain to brain gain
-
Bacteria can turn plastic waste into a painkiller
Under the radar The process could be a solution to plastic pollution
-
Scientists want to regrow human limbs. Salamanders could lead the way.
Under the radar Humans may already have the genetic mechanism necessary
-
A potentially mutating bat virus has some scientists worried about the next pandemic
Under the Radar One subgroup of bat merbecovirus has scientists concerned
-
The treasure trove of platinum on the moon
Under the radar This kind of bounty could lead to commercial exploitation
-
Possible dwarf planet found at edge of solar system
Under the radar The celestial body has an unusual orbit