Europe's growing wolf problem

Plans are underway to allow EU farmers to kill wolves but is the predator being unfairly attacked?

Photo collage of Ursula von der Leyen on a horse, jumping over a row of killed wolves. In the background, a row of men with rifles cheer.
Big bad wolf: a wolf attack killed Ursula von der Leyen's pet pony, Dolly
In 2022, a grey wolf in Germany's Lower Saxony region killed a pony called Dolly. It's not unknown for wolves to kill other animals but this one had messed with the wrong pony: Dolly was the beloved pet of Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

Dolly's death-by-wolf set in motion a chain of events that culminated in an historic vote in Strasbourg this week, which modified the protection status of wolves. It's seen as a "major win" for farmers who want "more freedom to shoot animals that threaten their livestock", said Politico.

