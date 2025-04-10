The dubious nature of de-extinction

Is it a vanity project backed by billions, or the future of animal conservation?

woolly mammoth skeleton on display in Hong Kong musuem
The newborn pups touted by Colossal Biosciences are still grey wolves, and 'dire wolves remain very extinct'
Colossal Biosciences claims to have reached several milestones in its Jurassic Park-like ambition to bring several extinct species back to life, helping it capture investor support and bringing its latest valuation to over $10 billion. However, some activists and scientists are critical of the dubious nature of these claims and the murky science of de-extinction.

The company got pushback over its recent claims that it resurrected the dire wolf. But the debate over whether the pups are clones of their extinct relatives misses the point, said Beth Shapiro, Colossal's chief science officer, to CNN, adding that the team had successfully resurrected the "functional essence" of the dire wolf. Still, this clarification begs the question: Is de-extinction even a thing?

