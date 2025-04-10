The return of the dire wolf after 10,000 years of extinction

A US bioscience firm claims to have genetically engineered new dire wolves using DNA from fossilised remains

Photo collage of wolves and DNA sequences
Colossal engineered two male wolves, Remus and Romulus, as well as a female named Khaleesi
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

A "de-extinction" company says it has revived the long-eradicated dire wolf species using a new gene-editing technology.

The US start-up, Colossal Biosciences, said it had used "end-to-end de-extinction technology" to take DNA from a "13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull" to create three "healthy dire wolf puppies".



