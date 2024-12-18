Scientists finally know when humans and Neanderthals mixed DNA

The two began interbreeding about 47,000 years ago, according to researchers

Illustrative collage of stages of human evolution. The Homo Sapiens is facing the other way from the rest, and embracing the Neanderthal
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Scientists have long agreed that early humans mated with Neanderthals, but a pair of recent studies have shed light on when exactly this DNA mixing occurred. Such a revelation could help geneticists learn more about our past — and crucially, our future.

The studies, published Dec. 12 in the journals Science and Nature, provide information about the timelines of Neanderthal and early human interactions, and reveal that ancient interbreeding left strands in modern DNA that can still be seen today. The fact that Neanderthals and early humans interbred has been known since the first Neanderthal genome was sequenced in 2010, but these studies suggest the interactions happened more recently than scientists once thought.

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

