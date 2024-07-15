Scientists just made a big breakthrough with woolly mammoth DNA

For the first time, researchers have reconstructed fossilized chromosomes

An illustration of woolly mammoths in an open field
Most scientists believe the woolly mammoth has been extinct for about 10,000 years
(Image credit: Stock Photo via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
A prehistoric creature has just provided a stunning breakthrough, as a new research paper reveals that scientists mapped the three-dimensional architecture of a woolly mammoth's genome using fossilized remains. This marks the first time science has been able to fully replicate the DNA of an ancient animal from a fossil.

The paper, published July 11 in the journal Cell, is the culmination of a six-year study by an international community of scientists. The completion of the genome mapping represents a "new kind of fossil, a fossil chromosome," said Erez Lieberman Aiden, a professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine and one of the co-authors of the study, per The New York Times. This fossil could help provide more scientific enlightenments in the future.  

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

