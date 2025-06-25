Scientists want to regrow human limbs. Salamanders could lead the way.

Humans may already have the genetic mechanism necessary

Photo collage of an axolotl and anatomical engravings of limbs
Axolotls use the concentration of retinoic acid to determine where and how to regrow limbs
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
By
published

Could humans be capable of growing new limbs? Scientists are trying to figure that out with the aid of an unexpected resource: salamanders. Research shows that the amphibians' regeneration abilities come from mechanisms that humans could also potentially access. This would open the door to a new understanding of human genes and their capabilities.

Going up in arms

Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

