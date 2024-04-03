The never-grow-older generations are here

Entering the age of not-aging

Social media is promoting anti-aging practices to the younger generaations
Devika Rao
Devika Rao
published

Generation Z and Alpha are scared to age. Social media has encouraged children and teens to delve into anti-aging treatments for skin way earlier than necessary. Using intense chemicals on young skin leads to a myriad of other conditions and allergic reactions. The interminable quest to prevent aging has also gone further, as younger adults opt to have preventative cosmetic surgeries before they show signs of aging. With social media's influence only growing, growing old is going out of style.

Background

