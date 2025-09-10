Parthenogenesis: the miracle of 'virgin births' in the animal kingdom
Asexual reproduction, in which females reproduce without males by cloning themselves, has been documented in multiple species
In Telford's Exotic Zoo, life found a way.
A casque-headed iguana has given birth to eight babies at the Shropshire wildlife park – without any contact with a male, via a phenomenon called parthenogenesis.
"When we confirmed the eggs were fertile without any contact with a male, our jaws hit the floor," zoo owner Scott Adams told the BBC. "For us, it's a powerful reminder that life finds a way in the most unexpected circumstances."
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What is parthenogenesis?
A type of asexual reproduction, in which females create offspring without fertilisation from male sex cells. The unfertilised eggs develop into embryos that are genetic clones of the mother. Basically, the female clones herself.
It actually predates sexual reproduction, which evolved to introduce more genetic variation. It's more common in plants or invertebrates than vertebrates – but it has been observed among fish, snakes, sharks, lizards, and even birds. What is "mind-boggling is that parthenogenesis isn't even that rare", said the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History. It was first documented in Komodo dragons in 2006, but has since been seen in all "vertebrate lineages" except mammals.
"Komodos are famous for it," Colin Stevenson, head of education at Crocodiles of the World, told The Guardian. "They can reproduce normally, but every now and again, they pop out a parthenogenetic one. The trick is to work out what kicks it off."
Are there other cases?
In January, a baby swell shark, Yoko, was born in a Louisiana aquarium – although the two females in the tank "had not been in contact with a male in over three years", said a Shreveport Aquarium spokesperson. Yoko's birth could be the result of either parthenogenesis or delayed fertilisation – females of many shark species can store sperm inside themselves for months or even years.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Kevin Feldheim of Chicago's Field Museum told NPR that both explanations were possible, and that genetic testing on Yoko would be necessary to compare her to the sharks in the tank. But there have been documented cases of parthenogenesis involving more than half a dozen shark species, he said.
Recently, a new parthenogenetic species of spider was discovered in the Czech Republic. Dysdera parthenogenetica uses "thelytoky" parthenogenetic reproduction, in which "generations are formed by females arising from unfertilised eggs", said the study published in the Journal of Zoological Systematics and Evolutionary Research.
This species is similar to another, Dysdera hungarica, but when researchers put the two together, the parthenogenetic females refused to mate with males. They "did not respond to their courtship behaviour", said the study, and "their copulatory organs were reduced".
So what kicks it off?
"In general, we think parthenogenesis is a last-ditch effort for a female to pass on its genes, so when a female is isolated from conspecific males, she is able to undergo parthenogenesis," Feldheim told NPR.
"How parthenogenesis kicks in or what cues the females use to begin the process remains to be discovered."
What are the downsides?
Organisms born via parthenogenesis, known as parthenotes, "don't have the best track record when it comes to survivorship or fitness", said the Smithsonian. Every zebra shark parthenote has died before reaching sexual maturity. However, one female white-spotted bamboo shark not only survived to sexual maturity, but also gave birth through parthenogenesis.
Yoko is "thriving", said the aquarium, but shark pups born from rare reproductive events usually suffer health issues. "Should Yoko's time with us be brief, it will still leave an unforgettable legacy, contributing invaluable insights to the study of shark reproduction and conservation efforts."
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
What will bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table?
Today's Big Question With diplomatic efforts stalling, the US and EU turn again to sanctions as Russian drone strikes on Poland risk dramatically escalating conflict
-
Why social media is obsessed with cortisol
In The Spotlight Wellness trend is the latest response to an increasingly maligned hormone
-
Peter Mandelson called Epstein his 'best pal' in birthday note
Speed Read The UK's ambassador to Washington described the late convicted paedophile as an 'intelligent, sharp-witted man'
-
A rat infestation is spelling trouble for the almond industry
The Explainer The infestation has affected at least 100,000 acres in California
-
Rabbits with 'horns' sighted across Colorado
speed read These creatures are infected with the 'mostly harmless' Shope papilloma virus
-
Scientists discover cause of massive sea star die-off
Speed Read A bacteria related to cholera has been found responsible for the deaths of more than 5 billion sea stars
-
'Thriving' ecosystem found 30,000 feet undersea
Speed Read Researchers discovered communities of creatures living in frigid, pitch-black waters under high pressure
-
What would happen to Earth if humans went extinct?
The Explainer Human extinction could potentially give rise to new species and climates
-
Bad news, alpha males. You likely don't actually exist.
Under the radar Most primate communities are egalitarian
-
Scientists and Peter Jackson attempt to bring back an extinct bird — kind of
In the Spotlight Colossal Biosciences was the company behind the 'resurrected' dire wolves
-
Scientists want to regrow human limbs. Salamanders could lead the way.
Under the radar Humans may already have the genetic mechanism necessary