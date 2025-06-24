A potentially mutating bat virus has some scientists worried about the next pandemic

One subgroup of bat merbecovirus has scientists concerned

Photo collage of a swarm of bats and a background of abstract images evocative of bacteria under a microscope
HKU5 is naturally found in the Japanese house bat
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Five years removed from the onset of Covid-19's global sweep, research into another subset of the coronavirus has scientists worried about another possible pandemic. This virus originated in bats, as most scientists believe Covid-19 did, and for now, the research has stressed that it is unable to do much damage to humans. But a potential viral mutation may change that.

What is the virus?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸