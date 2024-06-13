DNA suggests Mayans sacrificed boy siblings

These findings "flew in the face of the argument that it was mostly young virgin women" being sacrificed

Mayan pyramid at Chichén Itzá
The remains of 64 Mayans believed to have been ritually sacrificed were young boys
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The remains of 64 Mayans believed to have been ritually sacrificed in the ancient Mexican city Chichén Itzá between 500 and 1000 A.D. were local boys, mostly age 3 to 6 and many of them closely related, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Nature. There were two sets of twins.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

