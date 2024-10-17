A Viking Age skeleton discovery could shed light on ancient DNA

The 50 skeletons were 'exceptionally well-preserved'

"Who were the people that were living out there? Who did they interact with? It's a little bit like a jigsaw puzzle: all the various puzzle parts will be placed together."
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Archeologists in Denmark have made one of the most notable discoveries in recent history: a group of 50 skeletons found in a burial ground, believed to be from the Viking Era. The skeletal remains could help scientists unearth some of the mysteries around Viking DNA, and provide new answers about this centuries-old civilization.

The skeletons were reportedly preserved due to favorable conditions near the burial site; they were discovered in mid-October near the village of Åsum, a remote settlement located three miles from Denmark's third-largest city, Odense, on the island of Funen. And scientists are just now getting started on unlocking the puzzles behind these ancient remains.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

