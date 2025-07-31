How does the EPA plan to invalidate a core scientific finding?

Administrator Lee Zeldin says he's 'driving a dagger into the heart of the climate change religion.' But is his plan to undermine a key Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions policy scientifically sound — or politically feasible?

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies hearing on May 14, 2025.
The EPA's Lee Zeldin is assisting the Trump administration in taking a big step back from protecting certain parts of the environment
(Image credit: Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

President Donald Trump has never been shy about his longstanding goal to dismantle much of America's regulatory framework, arguing, as he did in his first term, that the country must "liberate our economy from years of federal overreach and intrusion" in order to "compete and win on the world stage." Just six months into his second term, the White House is moving ahead with its most significant deregulatory effort to date: a sweeping Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plan to nullify a linchpin scientific determination that undergirds much of the nation's ecological legislation.

Previewed by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin this week, the administration's plan is part of the White House's broader hostility to environmental concerns. But it's also a significant step as a standalone action.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸