Could Thailand and Cambodia really go to war?

Thai leader has warned that recent hostilities over border dispute could lead to all-out conflict

Thailand and Cambodia have 'traded heavy artillery and rocket fire', killing at least 16 people and forcing thousands from their homes
Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, has warned that clashes between his nation and Cambodia could "move towards war", said the BBC.

In the "bloodiest military confrontation" between the southeast Asian neighbours in more than a decade, the enemies have "traded heavy artillery and rocket fire" across their disputed frontier, said Al Jazeera, killing at least 16 people and displacing tens of thousands of civilians.

