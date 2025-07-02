Thai court suspends prime minister over leaked call
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been suspended, pending an ethics investigation
What happened
Thailand's Constitutional Court Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as it adjudicates an ethics complaint triggered by a leaked phone conversation between her and influential senior Cambodian lawmaker Hun Sen about a smoldering border dispute that had left a Cambodian soldier dead. In the June 15 call, recorded and shared by Hun Sen, Paetongtarn called him "uncle" and criticized a Thai army commander, a "red line in a country where the military has significant clout," Reuters said.
Who said what
Paetongtarn told reporters she accepted the court's decision and would try to prove that her "true intention" in the conversation "100% was to work for the country to maintain our sovereignty and save the lives of all our soldiers." The leaked recording "triggered domestic fury and has left Paetongtarn's coalition with a razor-thin majority" after its second-largest party quit the alliance, Reuters said. Her "battles after only 10 months in office" are the latest chapter in a "two-decade grudge match" between "the billionaire Shinawatra dynasty and an influential establishment backed by the army."
Paetongtarn, 38, is the third prime minister from her "powerful and polarizing" family, The New York Times said. Her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, was deposed in a 2006 coup and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra was ousted by the Constitutional Court in 2014, two weeks before the military toppled her successor's government in another coup. Tuesday's court decision "raised questions" about whether the family's "political comeback last year would end with another downfall," The Associated Press said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit will serve as caretaker leader while the court decides Paetongtarn's fate.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Senate passes GOP megabill after Alaska side deal
The pivotal yes vote came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, whose support was secured following negotiated side deals for her home state Alaska
-
July 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a problem for Florida sports fans, a pork-laden 'Big, beautiful, bill' and future generations being saddled with debt.
-
Evita: 'TikTok musical theatre' or 'total triumph'?
Talking Point Rachel Zegler dazzles in Jamie Lloyd's 'radically reconceived' revival – but the plot is difficult to follow
-
Senate passes GOP megabill after Alaska side deal
The pivotal yes vote came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, whose support was secured following negotiated side deals for her home state Alaska
-
Trump sues LA over immigration policies
Speed Read He is suing over the city's sanctuary law, claiming it prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities
-
Obama, Bush and Bono eulogize USAID on final day
Speed Read The US Agency for International Development, a humanitarian organization, has been gutted by the Trump administration
-
Senate advances GOP bill that costs more, cuts more
Speed Read The bill would make giant cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, leaving 11.8 million fewer people with health coverage
-
Canadian man dies in ICE custody
Speed Read A Canadian citizen with permanent US residency died at a federal detention center in Miami
-
GOP races to revise megabill after Senate rulings
Speed Read A Senate parliamentarian ruled that several changes to Medicaid included in Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" were not permissible
-
Supreme Court lets states ax Planned Parenthood funds
Speed Read The court ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot sue South Carolina over the state's effort to deny it funding
-
Trump plans Iran talks, insists nuke threat gone
Speed Read 'The war is done' and 'we destroyed the nuclear,' said President Trump