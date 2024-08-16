Thai lawmakers elect Shinawatra's daughter PM

Thailand ousted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra to be the country's youngest ever leader

Thai Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Paetongtarn was named head of her father's Pheu Thai Party last year but has no government experience
(Image credit: Andre Malerba / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Thailand's Parliament on Friday elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of polarizing billionaire power broker Thaksin Shinawatra, as prime minister. The country's Constitutional Court removed the previous prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, after less than a year in office. Paetongtarn, 37, will be Thailand's youngest prime minister and its second woman in the role, after her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸