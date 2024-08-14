'Young Thais continue to reject the royal family's exalted position'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Thailand's royal spell has been broken'
Pavin Chachavalpongpun at The New York Times
Thailand is seeing the "beginning of the end for the Thai royalty's once-commanding hold over its subjects," says Pavin Chachavalpongpun. There has been a "last-gasp attempt by the old guard to cling to an outdated status quo despite demands for change by millions of politically literate young Thais." The "rejection of norms that loomed so large in daily life for generations is startling evidence of a diminishing reverence for the monarchy."
'Israel should finish off Hamas and resist the Biden-Harris demands for concessions to terrorists'
New York Post editorial board
Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Middle East trip "will mean more pressure on Israel to make concessions to Hamas, yet Jerusalem's best course is to push on and finish off the terrorists," says the New York Post editorial board. The IDF has "made significant progress, and Israel musn't agree to anything that could jeopardize victory." Israel's "destruction of Hamas may be slower than the world would like, but it's been constant, steady and, indeed, laudable."
'You're not imagining it. Republicans have been weird about women for years.'
Sara Pequeño at USA Today
If it "feels like the misogyny just won't stop, you're not crazy. You're just paying attention," and it is "only going to get worse with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic Party ticket," says Sara Pequeño. Calling out "Donald Trump's sexism feels trite. It doesn't mean it lacks importance," because "we have known, for years, that he is a raging misogynist." His "sexist attacks rebooted when he had to pivot from Biden to Harris."
'To build working-class power, we need a workers' education movement'
Daniel Judt at The Nation
Workers' education programs are "few and far between, for reasons both historical and structural," says Daniel Judt. The "project of workers' education is absent from our understanding of labor's past because it has no role in labor's present." The U.S. needs "programs that bridge the gaps in education, wealth, ethnicity, race, and ideology that exist between and even within unions." Both "unions and philanthropists will need to support these programs while granting them genuine independence."
-
