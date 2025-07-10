'Alaska has the resources, but America needs the will'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Alaska has the rare earths we need'
Frank Murkowski at The Wall Street Journal
China is "exploiting U.S. reliance on rare earth and critical minerals by ordering restrictions on exports," says Frank Murkowski. Alaska has "untapped deposits of these minerals, including tantalum, which could serve as an alternative to Chinese pressure." Federal "restrictions on access to these lands and permitting requirements are mandated by numerous federal agencies to the point that development hasn't been allowed to occur." No "longer should America have to be dependent on China, or any other nation."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Social Security sends millions of Americans a misleading and "blatantly political" message'
Michael Hiltzik at the Los Angeles Times
One of the "hallmarks that set the Social Security Administration apart from other government programs was its sedulous avoidance of anything resembling partisan politics," says Michael Hiltzik. But the "agency sent an email to millions of beneficiaries" with "inaccuracies about the budget bill and its effect on beneficiaries." The "flawed, partisan message shows that the current administration doesn't care enough about that trust to make sure that its communications with its beneficiaries and the public meet the highest standards."
'Why the future of AI may be open (and Chinese)'
Yik Wai Chee at Al Jazeera
The "release of DeepSeek's R1 — China's powerful new open-source AI model — has sent shockwaves through the global tech industry," says Yik Wai Chee. It has "disrupted financial markets, challenged the United States' dominance in artificial intelligence, and prompted fears that Silicon Valley's tightly guarded business model may no longer hold." Open-sourcing has "become China's strategic workaround: Legal, scalable, and globally collaborative." China's "industrial strength lies in speed and scale," and "investors are acutely aware."
'With the world in crisis, many say end globalization. I say that would be a mistake.'
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at The Guardian
This year "risks going down in history as the year when the international order built since 1945 collapsed," says Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Many "countries have cut cooperation programs instead of redoubling efforts to implement the sustainable development goals by 2030." This is "not about charity, but about addressing disparities rooted in centuries of exploitation." Attacks on "international institutions ignore the concrete benefits the multilateral system has brought to people's lives."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Nvidia hits $4 trillion milestone
Speed Read The success of the chipmaker has been buoyed by demand for artificial intelligence
-
X CEO Yaccarino quits after two years
Speed Read Elon Musk hired Linda Yaccarino to run X in 2023
-
Are right-wing conspiracy theorists turning on Trump?
Today's Big Question The administration's Jeffrey Epstein announcement has sparked a MAGA backlash
-
Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariffs
Speed Read He accused Brazil's current president of leading a 'witch hunt' against far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro
-
'The risk to educational media for children has seemingly been lost'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
AI scammer fakes Rubio messages to top officials
Speed Read The unknown individual mimicked Rubio in voice and text messages sent to multiple government officials
-
'The way AI is discussed makes it seem like this is a necessary outcome'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'It's America that refuses to listen and learn'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
China's London super-embassy
The Explainer The People's Republic wants to build a massive new embassy in central London, and a lot of people aren't happy about it
-
'We know these services are needed'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'There are compelling arguments for and against homework'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day