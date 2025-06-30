'More must be done'

'China's threat to Tibet's future should be a global concern'

Brahma Chellaney at The Hill

Xi Jinping is "waiting for the Dalai Lama" to "pass away so that Beijing can impose its own puppet as the next spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism," says Brahma Chellaney. This "would be akin to the Italian government installing a state-appointed pope to lead the Catholic Church, a brazen affront to religious freedom." With Xi's "regime intensifying efforts to erase Tibetan culture, language and identity, the looming succession of the Dalai Lama marks a pivotal and dangerous turning point."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'This punctuation mark is semi-dead. People have thoughts.'

Mark Lasswell at The Washington Post

Punctuation marks are "wee items capable of causing a tremendous release of energy," says Mark Lasswell. No "piece of punctuation, though, stirs people up more than the humble semicolon." But "now the semicolon is dead. Or semi-dead." A "study of semicolon use in U.S. publishing from 1920 to 2019 saw a dramatic slide." But the "semicolon will never completely go away, not as long as there are grown-ups around who still think punctuation emoticons are fun."

Read more

'Want to fix climate change? Stop talking about saving the planet.'

Adam Met at USA Today

The "words 'climate change' are starting to lose their power," says Adam Met. Not "because the crisis isn't real, it is, but because the language we use to talk about it is too abstract, too politicized and too divorced from the things most Americans actually care about: jobs, innovation, pride and purpose." We "need to stop framing climate action around the climate." We must "tell the truth that's hiding in plain sight: This is the next American industrial revolution."

Read more

'The smear campaign against Zohran Mamdani failed. That's a huge deal.'

Y.L. Al-Sheikh at The Nation

Zohran Mamdani's victory has "not only set him up as a potentially crucial figure on the American left in the years to come," but has "also caused people to look at the many ways Mamdani broke with conventional wisdom on running a Democratic campaign," says Y.L. Al-Sheikh. Mamdani's "campaign was first and foremost centered around cost-of-living issues like rent and bus fares." It is also "abundantly clear that being pro-Palestinian is no longer an albatross among U.S. liberal voters."

Read more