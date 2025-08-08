India's fake weddings

New party trend promises all the fun of a wedding without any of the downsides

Photo collage of a wedding in India, with the couple cut out of the picture
Enjoy the spirt of a wedding party – minus the actual marriage
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Imagine an event with all the fun of a wedding but none of the commitment, stress or family drama: you've just imagined the latest entry onto the Indian party scene.

At a "fake wedding", people gather "to enjoy a wedding party minus the actual marriage”, said the BBC, and the trend is spreading beyond India's shores.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸