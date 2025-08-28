A private zoo run by Asia's richest family is facing criticism and investigations

A massive zoo that helps thousands of animals might sound like a dream project for conservationists, but one wildlife center in India is facing a bevy of scandals and problems. The center, Vantara, is among the largest private zoos in the world; it is owned by a member of Asia's wealthiest family and has played host to politicians like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But amid continuing controversies over Vantara's treatment of animals and alleged financial scandals, India's Supreme Court has authorized an investigation into the zoo.

What is Vantara?

The zoo, located in the Indian state of Gujarat, serves mainly as a wildlife rehabilitation center for Indian animals. It is designed for "those animals rescued from abuse and trauma, serving as a safe haven and a compassionate community built on a spirit of service," Vantara's website said. The zoo is "run by the philanthropic arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani," said Reuters. Ambani is Asia's richest man with a reported net worth of $103 billion, and his son Anant Ambani is Vantara's owner; the heir made global headlines in 2024 for his lavish wedding that cost a reported $600 million.

The sprawling zoo complex encompasses 3,500 acres and is home to more than "150,000 animals, with facilities nurturing 2,000 species," said Vantara's website. The zoo's elephant rehab center alone is nearly 1,000 acres and houses over 250 elephants. Vantara is additionally host to at least 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles, according to India's Central Zoo Authority. The facility is "thought to be unique in its size and ambition, dwarfing other private animal collections," said The Guardian. One private zoo in Ohio is "larger, covering more than 10,000 acres on a former coal mine, but has far fewer animals."

Why is it being investigated?

The zoo has faced "allegations that animals were acquired unlawfully and mistreated," said BBC News. India's Supreme Court has ordered investigators to look into these claims; they will "examine possible violations of wildlife laws at Vantara, as well as allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering."

Vantara first came under fire following an investigation in March 2025 by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung. That investigation claimed Vantara was participating in "unlawful acquisition of animals — particularly elephants," plus other violations of wildlife regulations" and money laundering, said AFP. Wildlife activists have similarly lambasted the zoo, claiming that it is "housing endangered species on baking flatlands next to a giant oil refinery complex without any plan to return them to the wild."

In addition to checking out the claims of wildlife mistreatment, the Supreme Court–ordered investigators will also "scrutinize the standard of veterinary care, breeding programs, animal deaths in captivity and allegations that the sanctuary was being used as a 'private vanity project,'" said The Telegraph.

The Supreme Court admitted there was not yet proof of these claims, but "ordered an inquiry because authorities had been accused of failing in their duties," said BBC News. While the zoo is closed to the public, it has attracted celebrities and notable names in the past; photos of "Indian film stars visiting the shelter made headlines" in 2024, and the facility itself "was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."