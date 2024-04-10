Botswana and Germany are feuding over elephants

The Botswanan president has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany as the rift continues

Elephants graze on a reserve in Botswana
Elephants drink at a waterhole in Botswana's Mashatu Game Reserve
(Image credit: Sergio Pitamitz / VW Pics / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

Germany is at odds with Botswana over a unique resource — Botswana's elephant population. After the German government announced it would seek to ban the importation of hunting trophies, Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany. "This is not a joke," Masisi said to German outlet Bild, adding that it was "very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswana" and that his country was "paying the price for preserving these animals for the world."

The two countries have been embroiled in a dispute over how to handle Botswana's surging elephant population, which Masisi said to Bild numbers around 130,000. This growth in Botswana's elephant population is a net positive for the species' conservation efforts, but is also proving problematic for Botswana — elephants often damage the country's villages, destroy food supplies and sometimes kill humans. Allowing elephants to be hunted is an "important means to keep them in check," Masisi said, arguing that Germany's attempt to ban hunting trophies would cause Botswana further harm and claiming that sending 20,000 elephants to Germany would alleviate the pressure. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Africa Botswana Germany Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us