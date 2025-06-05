Trump hits Africa, Middle East with new travel ban

President Donald Trump in the White House
The travel ban bars visitors from 12 countries and restricts entry from seven
What happened

President Donald Trump late Wednesday revived the controversial travel ban from his first term, issuing a proclamation barring visitors from 12 countries and restricting entry from seven. Most of the affected countries are in Africa or the Middle East, though three are in the Americas.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

