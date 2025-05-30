Judge blocks push to bar Harvard foreign students

Judge Allison Burroughs sided with Harvard against the Trump administration's attempt to block the admittance of international students

Harvard University graduation in 2025
A student's cap at Harvard University graduation in 2025
What happened

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs Thursday extended her temporary block of the Trump administration's efforts to bar foreign students from Harvard University and said she would soon issue a preliminary injunction, allowing America's oldest university to enroll foreign students as the litigation proceeds in court.

Explore More
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

