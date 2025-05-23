Can Trump ban overseas students from US universities?

President's decision to revoke Harvard's access to database for admitting international students 'drastically escalates' the dispute

A padlock on a gate on the Harvard campus
The government has 'enormous power' over who can enter the US to study as it operates the key student database
(Image credit: J B Reed / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has revoked Harvard University's ability to enrol international students, who currently make up over a quarter of its intake.

In a dramatic twist of his "escalating battle" with the Ivy League institution, the Trump administration has also said that thousands of current students must transfer to other universities or leave the country, said The Associated Press.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

