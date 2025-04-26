Trump's war on academic freedom: how Harvard fought back

Political pressure on institutions compromises academic independence – and risks damaging America's ability to attract international talent

Demonstrators on Cambridge Common wave signs and miniature US flags during a rally calling on Harvard University to resist what organizers described as attempts by President Trump to influence the institution
Demonstrators on Cambridge Common during a rally in support of academic freedom at Harvard University
(Image credit: Erin Clark / The Boston Globe / Getty Images)
By
published

The Trump administration has declared war on America's universities, said Jeannie Suk Gersen in The New Yorker. Last month, the Department of Education wrote to 60 of them warning that they faced being stripped of federal funding if they did not do more to protect Jewish students on campus. Then it withheld billions in funding and research grants from Columbia, Princeton, Cornell and Northwestern, in an apparent effort to force them into compliance.

Columbia has since agreed to make a range of changes – including bringing in a new internal security force, and banning the wearing of face masks for the purposes of concealing identity. But last week, Harvard, America's oldest university, became the first to say that it would not be bowing to the administration's demands – citing the right of private institutions to determine their own teaching and hiring practices. The administration promptly froze more than $2 billion in grants to the Ivy League college and threatened to revoke its tax-exempt status. Harvard is now suing it in response.

