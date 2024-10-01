Anti-Israel protests are affecting a Jewish-rooted university
The president of Brandeis University resigned as a result of multiple factors, including his handling of recent protests
Anti-Israel protests on college campuses have been ongoing since the Israel-Hamas war began, and now the backlash has landed at an unlikely destination: Brandeis University. The president of Brandeis, Ronald Liebowitz, announced that he is resigning his position effective Nov. 1, following a vote of no confidence from the school's board. While budgeting issues were the main reason for the vote, Liebowitz's handling of anti-Israel, pro-Palestine protests on Brandeis' campus was also cited as a major factor for his ousting.
The fact that anti-Israel protests were prevalent at Brandeis may be surprising to some, given that it is a historically Jewish university. While Brandeis is officially secular, it was founded by Jews and implements a "set of values that are rooted in Jewish history and experience," according to the university. It is estimated that about a third of the school's students are Jewish. But this has not made the Waltham, Massachusetts, school immune to the ongoing controversy around the Middle East conflict.
What led to the controversy?
As the anti-Israel protests began at Brandeis, Liebowitz announced the university would "cut ties with the campus chapter of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)," and a "pro-Palestinian demonstration also led to the arrests of seven people last fall," said The New York Times. This was a "surprising development on a campus known for its vibrant history of campus dissent." Brandeis has historically seen anti-war protests during major conflicts like the Vietnam War.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As part of the cutting of ties with the SJP, it was announced that "students wishing to express support for Palestinian rights could form new student organizations in compliance with university policies," said The Jerusalem Post. The moving away from SJP was an effort to "provide an environment free of harassment and Jew-hatred," said the Times. This all led to a split among faculty at the school, as the "Brandeis chapter of SJP called the decision 'racist,' accusing the university of silencing their voices, while university officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining a safe environment for all students," said the Post.
This marks a shift for Brandeis, which "was one of two U.S. colleges last spring to receive an 'A' grade in the Anti-Defamation League's 'Campus Antisemitism Report Card,'" said Boston.com.
It should be noted that there were other factors involved in Liebowitz's no-vote; "mismanagement, the elimination of 60 staff positions, the restructuring of its doctoral programs and social policy programs, crumbling infrastructure, and fund-raising deficits" all played a role, said the Times. His handling of the protests, though, appeared to be the major force.
What is the bigger picture?
Liebowitz has become the "latest example of university presidents forced from office in part because of their handling of campus strife over the war," said Forbes. This has happened at Harvard University, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania. Liebowitz's decision to resign is "consistent with a trend revealed in other instances of no-confidence votes against college presidents."
There has been a "new dynamic in campus Israel activism in the United States," said The Times of Israel, and the incidents at Brandeis may be indicative of this. There are continued controversies on both sides of the issue, but "unlike in Europe, no university in the United States has yet opted to divest from Israel." Notably, Wesleyan University, the University of Minnesota, the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia have all resisted calls to divest from Israel.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Today's political cartoons - October 1, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - the season of changing colours, a brief pause, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The row over UK maternity pay
Talking Point Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch implied that taxpayer-funded benefit was 'excessive' and called for 'greater responsibility'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The best places for a last-minute sunny autumn break
The Week Recommends Escape the chilly weather at these sun-drenched destinations
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
College admissions data reveals early effects of affirmative action's end
In the spotlight A sneak peek at how the Supreme Court's decision has panned out
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The history and impact of HBCUs
In depth Schools have long been desegregated, but historically Black colleges and universities are still filling a need in the United States
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Why are so many colleges closing?
Today's Big Question 'Enrollment cliffs' and higher tuition both play a role
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Unschooling: the radical education trend raising eyebrows
Under the radar Some parents are letting their children lead their education
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Oklahoma schools chief orders Bible taught in class
Speed Read The state's top education official said all public schools will have to incorporate the Bible in lessons
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Satanists are pushing for representation in schools
In the Spotlight The 'After School Satan Club' has been igniting controversy in recent months
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
UK universities: why higher education is in crisis
The Explainer A combination of spiralling costs and fewer international students is leaving universities in serious financial trouble
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Last updated
-
The problem with homeschooling
In the Spotlight The practice is barely tracked or regulated in the US and can easily conceal abuse
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published