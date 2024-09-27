Can Israel fund a war on two fronts?
Benjamin Netanyahu says he won't back down against Hezbollah, but analysts suggest his economy can't take it
Almost one year on from the 7 October terrorist attacks by Hamas, Israel is on the verge of all-out war with Lebanon, leading to the prospect of the country fighting on two fronts.
Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the deadly airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon that have killed hundreds of people and displaced tens of thousands over the last few days. Hezbollah is also continuing its rocket attacks on northern Israel. At the same time, there is no let up in the war in Gaza, with Israeli forces still launching attacks on Hamas positions in the territory.
Prime Minister Netanyahu says he won't back down until his goals are achieved, but military analysts are sceptical the country can afford a war on two fronts.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
"This war seems like the mother of all wars," said Dany Bahar, a senior fellow at the non-profit think tank the Center for Global Development. And "that means it is expensive", he told The Washington Post. The price paid by the economy has been "often lost in the turmoil and tragedy of the past year", said the newspaper. Israel's credit score has been downgraded, its GDP has fallen "sharply" and tourism is down 75% since Hamas's attack last year.
Earlier this month, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had to request an emergency deficit increase. "Israeli economists are resigned to things getting worse," said The Economist. Any wartime government must fund its military, usually through deficit spending, but also stay "robust enough to clear its debts when peace arrives", meaning the "economy rests on a knife edge".
Israel's educated workers are leaving the country "in droves" as the war in Gaza has "ground" its economic sector to a standstill, said Adrian Finnigan, on Al Jazeera's "Counting the Cost". The economy – "once seen as an entrepreneurial engine" – is losing the trust of the international community. More than 46,000 businesses have closed and it is "challenging" to attract new talent to the country.
But this is not necessarily damaging the economy, said Eyal Winter, an economics professor at Lancaster University. Many of them are in the tech sector and can do their job from anywhere in the world. "They don't resign, they don't take a leave of absence," he said. They simply continue their work online.
War could even benefit the economy "if conducted wisely", Israeli journalist Meirav Arlosoroff said in Haaretz. The threat from Hamas "has been lifted" and will not surface "for years to come", while "a 'good' war" with Hezbollah would probably leave it "battered and bruised enough" to stop it being a concern in the north.
There are two provisos, however: first, that no economic crisis arises in the meantime, and second, that any war with Hezbollah follows the example of the 2006 Lebanon war, a "relatively short conflict that ended decisively and damaged Hezbollah's military capabilities".
What next?
Arlosoroff's hopes for a short war look unlikely. Israel would have a true fight on its hands if full war broke out in Lebanon, as Hezbollah has a much more sophisticated military operation than Hamas, Yoel Guzansky, who served on Israel's National Security Council, told CNN. "Hezbollah is not Hamas."
The continued fighting means the mood is "pessimistic", despite ongoing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, said BBC. Netanyahu is under pressure from Israeli hard-liners to continue the attacks, while Hezbollah has said it will not stop until a ceasefire has been declared in Gaza.
Ultimately, it is not the economy that will decide whether Israel fights on two fronts, said Winter, but whether the government has the support of the people. "And you may be surprised by the Israeli support to the war against Hezbollah."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What is the dead internet theory?
The Explainer Reality has 'begun to mirror' the conspiracy that the vast majority of internet activity is generated by bots
By The Week UK Published
-
From 'Teenage Dream' to millennial nightmare – where did it go wrong for Katy Perry?
Talking Point Brutal reviews for new album represent a serious setback in the pop star's attempted return
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 21 - 27 September
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Has Russia's nuclear saber-rattling lost its edge?
Today's Big Question Kremlin worries repeated nuke threats have lost their potency
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US, allies push 21-day Israel-Lebanon cease-fire
Speed Read The United States, France and other European and Arab nations are scrambling to prevent a full-scale war
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Who controls Lebanon?
Today's Big Question Confronting Hezbollah would be an 'automatic recipe for civil war' within the highly sectarian state
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Biden gives final UN speech, vows 'things can get better'
Speed Read President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the last time
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What might be next for Trump if he loses the 2024 election?
Today's Big Question The former president has said he will likely not run again in 2028
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon kill at least 492
Speed Read It was the deadliest day between Israel and Hezbollah in decades
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How much support does Hezbollah have in Lebanon?
Today's Big Question 'Political and social powerhouse' is backed along sectarian lines, though all sides are likely to rally behind the group should war with Israel break out
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Will Harris or Trump fix the national debt?
Today's Big Question Both candidates have big spending plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published