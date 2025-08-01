Cracks appear in MAGA's pro-Israel front
As the world watches a humanitarian crisis unfold across Gaza, some of Israel's most staunchly conservative defenders have begun speaking out against the country's actions in the occupied territories
For much of the 21st century, American political support for Israel has been a bipartisan exercise, cutting across the aisle to become one of the few universally agreed-upon subjects in Washington, D.C. However, as Israel's siege of the Gaza Strip nears the two-year mark, that broad support has eroded significantly.
Not only are Democrats increasingly willing to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultranationalist government, but certain conservative circles are, too. While President Donald Trump had made the vociferous backing of Israel a key feature of his administration, some members of his MAGA coalition have begun publicly breaking from the party orthodoxy and speaking out against Israel's conduct in Gaza.
'Growing skepticism' over Israel from the right
While the Trump White House has been "measured" in its criticism of Israel, its "cautious approach" contrasts with the "ascendance of a loud wing of the president's base that has sharply criticized Israel," said Politico. While "plenty" of Republicans, including "MAGA loyalists," are still "backing Israel," the party's right flank is growing "increasingly frustrated" with support for a war they see as "politically noxious" and a "moral stain on the country's reputation."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Writing on X that the situation in Gaza amounted to "genocide, humanitarian crisis and starvation," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) became the "first Republican in Congress" to describe the situation in Gaza as a "genocide" — an "indication of growing skepticism on the right about Israel's conduct of the war," said The New York Times. That Trump himself broke with Netanyahu recently by affirming mass starvation was happening across Gaza is "creating space for a GOP realignment on Israel," Axios said. While "America First" MAGA supporters have been historically skeptical of U.S. foreign aid, Trump had "carved out an exception for Israel," the consensus for which has "eroded at a stunning rate" recently.
While the majority of mainstream Republicans still support Israel's war on Gaza "virtually unconditionally," conservatives willing to speak against the Gaza war are "becoming more influential online and outside Washington," said Responsible Statecraft. That's true "particularly among conservatives under 30."
Republicans willing to speak out about Israel's wartime conduct are likely "reading the tea leaves in terms of public opinion," said Northeastern University Political Scientist Costas Panagopoulos at Newsweek. Lawmakers have been "getting pressure from constituencies about what's going on in Gaza" and are being asked to "hold Israel to account."
Violence that hits 'significantly closer to home'
MAGA's "increasing unease" about Trump's Gaza policy has both put "a spotlight on the administration's close ties with Israel" while raising "additional questions" about Trump's plans moving forward, said The Hill. Escalating violence in both Gaza and the West Bank "hits significantly closer to home" for many of Trump's more "traditionally" conservative supporters who may be "less swayed by flashy controversies" than they are by "harm to Christians" living in those communities, Haaretz said.
"My people are starting to hate Israel," Trump reportedly told a Jewish donor recently, according to a "Middle East expert who speaks regularly with the administration," said the Financial Times. Even so, it's important to avoid "overstating the impact of critics on the far right."
"I don't think" the MAGA frustrations will lead to a "blow-up with Israel and Trump," said the expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity. But "there are people in the White House who are watching this narrative develop in the right wing, in the MAGA world, that is very anti-Israel, very anti-Jewish.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
What are 'dark fleets' and why does China use them?
The Explainer The fleets are used to smuggle goods like oil and fish
-
5 cultural trails to traverse by car
The Week Recommends Leave the hiking shoes at home
-
Could Iran's water crisis be the regime's tipping point?
Today's Big Question Drought is a problem. So is government mismanagement.
-
Could Iran's water crisis be the regime's tipping point?
Today's Big Question Drought is a problem. So is government mismanagement.
-
Trump contradicts Israel, says 'starvation' in Gaza
Speed Read The president suggests Israel could be doing more to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians
-
The 'secret' to 'avoiding a monthly car payment'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Can Gaza aid drops work?
Today's Big Question UN's Palestinian refugee agency calls plan a 'distraction and smokescreen' as pressure mounts on Israel to agree ceasefire and fully open land crossings
-
Columbia pays $200M to settle with White House
Speed Read The Trump administration accused the school of failing to protect its Jewish students amid pro-Palestinian protests
-
Epstein: Why MAGA won't move on
Feature Trump's supporters are turning on him after he denied the existence of Epstein's client list
-
'Lowering the voting age is a call to trust young people with democracy'
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump trashes supporters over Epstein files
speed read The president lashed out on social media following criticism of his administration's Jeffrey Epstein investigation