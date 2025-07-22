28 nations condemn Israel's 'inhumane killing' in Gaza

Countries including Australia, France, Japan and the U.K. have released a joint statement condemning Israel's ongoing attacks

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, seen from the Israeli border
Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, seen from the Israeli border
(Image credit: Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Foreign ministers from 28 countries, including Australia, France, Japan and the U.K., released a joint statement Monday condemning Israel's ongoing attacks on Palestinian targets in Gaza and its "inhumane killing of civilians."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸