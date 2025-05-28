The France-Indonesia push for an Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution

Both countries have said a two-state solution is the way to end the Middle East conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hold a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 28, 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hold a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 28, 2025
(Image credit: Bay Ismoyo / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A pair of longtime allies, France and Indonesia, are weighing in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At a press conference on Wednesday, the leaders of both countries pushed for an end to the war in Gaza via a two-state solution, but their proposal has gotten mixed reactions from the global community.

French President Emmanuel Macron has backed calls for a two-state solution that would recognize both Israel and Palestine. Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, has supported a similar stance, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto saying his country will open diplomatic ties with Israel if it recognizes a Palestinian state. But some are worried that the nations' next steps could get complicated.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸