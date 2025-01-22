Top Israeli general to resign over Oct. 7 failures

Herzi Halevi took responsibility for his failure to prevent the attacks that sparked Israel's war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi
(Image credit: Israeli Prime Minister's Office / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Israel's military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation Tuesday, citing failures to prevent the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that sparked Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. The head of the Israeli Defense Forces' Southern Command, which oversees Gaza operations, also resigned.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸