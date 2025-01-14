Is Donald Trump behind potential Gaza ceasefire and will it work?

Israel and Hamas are 'on the brink' of a peace deal and hostage exchange, for which the incoming president may take credit

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu with a scene of Gaza
The US president-elect's direct rhetoric and 'much-touted unpredictability' has 'concentrated minds' in the region
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump is known for his bestselling book "The Art of the Deal" – and for claiming credit for achievements, whether legitimately or otherwise.

Now Israel and Hamas are "on the brink" of a ceasefire agreement and a hostage exchange, which would take place before the president-elect returns to office on 20 January, according to US officials. Qatar, which has been mediating the talks, has reportedly given both Israel and Hamas a draft of an agreement to end the bloody war in Gaza.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

