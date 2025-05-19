Is Israel finally feeling the heat on Gaza?

Benjamin Netanyahu allows aid to resume amid mounting international pressure and 'growing internal turmoil'

Palestinians try to access food rations outside a crowded distribution centre in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on 15 May
Palestinians try to access food rations outside a crowded distribution centre in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, last week
(Image credit: Bashar Taleb / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Benjamin Netanyahu has lifted the blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza after admitting that Israel's allies were "approaching a red line" in their support over the risk of famine in the territory.

The Israeli prime minister's decision to allow limited food supplies into the enclave for the first time in nearly three months is "highly unpopular" among some of his ministers but comes "amid mounting US pressure" and growing divisions at home, said The Times of Israel.

