Israel-US 'rift': is Trump losing patience with Netanyahu?

Donald Trump has been making the rounds of the Middle East this week, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. But there was one glaring omission on his itinerary: Israel, the US's closest ally in the region. And this week, following direct negotiations between the US and Hamas, the group released the last remaining American hostage: Edan Alexander, a US-Israeli citizen. The US president described it as a step "to put an end to this very brutal war and return all living hostages and remains to their loved ones".

Israel was not involved in the process: according to Axios, Benjamin Netanyahu discovered the negotiations only via Israeli intelligence. In Israel, the fact that the prime minister is apparently "relying on his intelligence agencies" to find out what his closest ally is up to in his own backyard "has been taken as a worrying sign of drift" between the two men, said The Telegraph.

