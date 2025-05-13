Hamas frees US hostage in deal sidelining Israel

Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old soldier, was the final living US citizen held by the militant group

U.S.-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander hugs his family after release by Hamas
The US success in freeing Alexander has 'created a backlash' against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
What happened

Hamas Monday released Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old U.S.-Israeli soldier and the final living U.S. citizen the militant group held since taking hundreds of Israelis hostage 585 days ago. President Donald Trump, whose envoys negotiated Alexander's release directly with Hamas, called it a "step taken in good faith" to "put an end to this very brutal war" in Gaza.

