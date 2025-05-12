Qatar luxury jet gift clouds Trump trip to Mideast

Qatar is said to be presenting Trump with a $400 million 747-8, which would be among the biggest foreign gifts ever received by the US government

What happened

President Donald Trump is leaving Monday for a four-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, his first major overseas trip since taking office. Trump Sunday confirmed reports he expects Qatar to donate a 747-8 luxury jetliner as a "GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE," hours after a Qatari spokesperson said such reports were "inaccurate" and the "possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One" was still "under review" by U.S. and Qatari lawyers. The $400 million aircraft would be donated to Trump's presidential library foundation before he left office, several news organizations reported.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

