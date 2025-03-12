Why is a new Air Force One taking so long to build?

Trump may look for alternatives for his new plane

The two new versions of Air Force One 'will be delayed until 2029 or later'
President Donald Trump wants a new plane — and he wants it sooner rather than later. But building a new Air Force One has taken longer and is more expensive than expected, which is raising the president's ire.

Trump is "angry over delays" in completing a new version of Air Force One, said CNN. Boeing, which has been plagued by troubles in its commercial airliner business, received the 2018 contract to furnish the two planes, one for use and one for backup. The construction was originally expected to be completed in 2024; The White House is still waiting. "I'm not happy with the fact that it's taken so long," Trump said to reporters. He is considering alternatives.



