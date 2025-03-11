The fallout of Trump's halt on military aid for Ukraine

European leaders push for a cease-fire to mend U.S.-Ukraine ties

Zelensky, Starmer, and Macron
The U.S. is now “a de facto Putin ally”
(Image credit: Justin Tallis / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

President Trump this week suspended U.S. military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, just days after a contentious Oval Office meeting in which he publicly berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for failing to cooperate with his plan for a cease-fire with Russia. Ukraine had been expected to receive some $9 billion in U.S. weapons and equipment this year, including desperately needed artillery, ammunition, and air-defense systems. Those shipments are now on hold, along with U.S.-supplied intelligence that helps Ukraine target Russian forces and that gives Kyiv advance warning of incoming Russian drone and missile strikes. “Thousands of people will die” because of the “catastrophic” decision, said Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko. CIA director John Ratcliffe said the pause “will go away” if Zelensky shows he’s willing to return to the negotiating table.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸