What will Trump-Putin Ukraine peace deal look like?

US president 'blindsides' European and UK leaders, indicating Kyiv must concede seized territory and forget about Nato membership

Vladimir Putin Donald Trump
Some have accused Donald Trump of undermining Ukraine's leverage with Russia before negotiations have started
In his election campaign Donald Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine in his first 24 hours as president. But three months into his second term he still "blindsided almost everyone" by announcing that he'd agreed with Vladimir Putin to begin talks to end the conflict, said Politico.

Trump posted on social media that he had had a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with the Russian president. He and Putin have "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately".

