Will European boots on the ground in Ukraine actually keep the peace?

Pressure is growing for Western allies to step up if Trump pulls plug on support for Kyiv

Photo composite illustration of European soldiers an helicopters alongside a map of Ukraine
Any security guarantees offered to Ukraine are likely to require foreign troops to credibly enforce a ceasefire
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The UK will "play a full part" in any future peacekeeping initiative in Ukraine, said Keir Starmer.

After Donald Trump ruled out sending US troops to keep the peace, with one member of his team saying they should "get the Poles, Germans, British and French to do it", the prime minister told Politico that European states will "need to do more".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

