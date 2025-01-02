Ukraine cuts off Russian gas pipeline to Europe
Ukraine has halted the transport of Russian gas to Europe after a key deal with Moscow expired
What happened
Russia ceased sending natural gas to Europe through pipelines in Ukraine Wednesday, after Kyiv refused to renew a prewar transit contract with Russia's state-owned Gazprom.
Who said what
The closure of the Soviet-era pipelines effectively ends "decades of Moscow's dominance over Europe's energy markets," Reuters said. This was "Russia's last major gas corridor to Europe," The New York Times said, and the halt could "potentially affect Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine." Russia will lose up to $6.5 billion a year in gas revenue, though Ukraine also gave up about $1 billion in Russian transit fees.
The gas stoppage was "one of Moscow's biggest defeats," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a post on social media. The deal's end "was long expected and will have limited impact on Europe's gas supplies," The Wall Street Journal said. Most of Europe "dramatically reduced its reliance on Russian gas" after Moscow's 2022 invasion, though Gazprom clients Slovakia and Hungary are bracing for higher fuel prices and Moldova is under a state of emergency tied to gas shortages.
What next?
Moldova's pro-Moscow breakaway region Transnistria cut off heating and hot water supplies to households Wednesday.
