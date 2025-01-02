Ukraine cuts off Russian gas pipeline to Europe

Ukraine has halted the transport of Russian gas to Europe after a key deal with Moscow expired

Map of Russian gas pipelines to Europe
Map of Russian gas pipelines to Europe
(Image credit: Omar Zaghloul / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Russia ceased sending natural gas to Europe through pipelines in Ukraine Wednesday, after Kyiv refused to renew a prewar transit contract with Russia's state-owned Gazprom.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

