Ukraine hints at end to 'hot war' with Russia in 2025

Could the new year see an end to the worst European violence of the 21st Century?

After years of war, why is Volodymyr Zelenskyy shifting his stance on a potential end to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict?
For nearly three years, Russia and Ukraine have been locked in an intractable-seeming conflict that has thrown not only the two nations into a state of prolonged chaos but huge swaths of Eastern Europe as well. While ostensibly a war over territorial expansion and ethnic sovereignty, the violence between Moscow and Kyiv has grown into a referendum of sorts on NATO and the state of post-Cold War geopolitics. With tens of thousands of deaths on both sides of the conflict and tactical support for both Russia and Ukraine pouring in from allied nations around the world, the war may not be a World War. But it is certainly a global one.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy In recent weeks has begun signaling a willingness to enter a new phase of his conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "If we want to stop the hot phase of the war," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the UK's Sky News, "we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control" so that Putin would be prevented from capturing more disputed land. Ukrainian territory currently under Russian control would then be returned "in a diplomatic way."

