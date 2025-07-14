IDF blames 'error' for strike on Gaza water line

What happened

Israel's military has said a "technical error" with munitions was behind an air strike on a water distribution point in central Gaza that killed at least 10 people, medics claim, including six children.

Who said what

The Al-Awda Hospital said that the bodies of the victims, and more than a dozen wounded people, were taken from the Nuseirat refugee camp to its facility on Sunday. The Israel Defense Forces acknowledged that a strike intended for an "Islamic Jihad terrorist" had missed its target, and said it was aware that casualties had been reported. "The incident is under review," it said.

The attack comes as "famine spreads in the besieged enclave and food and water supplies remain at critically low levels," said Al Jazeera.

What next?

This is "one of several deadly incidents in the territory" taking place as "ceasefire talks in Doha falter," said CNN. "Hopes had been high for the latest negotiations," but both sides have since "accused each other of blocking an agreement" and "on the ground, there has been no let-up in Israel's military campaign."