Starving Gazans overrun US-backed food aid hub

Israeli troops fired warning shots at the Palestinians

Displaced Palestinians receive food packages from a US-backed foundation pledging to distribute humanitarian aid in western Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
Gazans' 'desperation for food' after an 11-week Israeli aid blockade won out
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

A controversial Gaza food aid operation backed by the U.S. and Israel descended into chaos Tuesday as thousands of Palestinians overwhelmed the newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's sole functioning distribution center. Nearby Israeli troops and tanks fired warning shots and helicopters shot flares as "desperate Palestinians" broke through a fence to get food, The Associated Press said.






